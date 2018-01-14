Firestone Mansion in Fairlawn 'likely a total loss' after fire

The Firestone Mansion in Fairlawn is likely a total loss after a fire that started on Saturday night, according to Fairlawn Fire Chief Russell Hose. (Source: Christian Viering, of Viering Photography)

The Firestone Mansion in Fairlawn is likely a total loss after a fire that started on Saturday night, according to Fairlawn Fire Chief Russell Hose.

The fire department said around 9 p.m. the Fairlawn Police Department arrived to the house and reported a working fire with flames coming through the mansion located on the 2500 block of Chamberlain Road.

Investigators said the following fire departments responded to the scene:

Fairlawn Fire Department

Akron Fire Department

Copley Township Fire Department

Bath Township Fire Department

Norton Fire Department

Sharon Township Fire Department

Richfield Fire Department

Authorities said around midnight the fire was declared under control.

The Fairlwan Fire Department stayed on scene to monitor hot spots.

Chief Hose said one of the challenges of the night was the cold weather and the access to water because of the long driveway, the driveway was covered in ice.

The Fairlawn Road Department came out to help.

Crews plowed and heavily salted the driveway, this allowed firefighters to get a hose line up and get a ladder truck up the hill.

About 33 percent of the home is totally burned out, investigators said the other two-thirds has heavy smoke and heat damage.

Investigators have not determined a cause of the fire at this time.

The structure is very unsafe, the roof is caved in.

The building was owned, but was unoccupied.

