Elton John scheduled to perform in Cleveland this fall

Elton John will perform at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland at 8 p.m. on Nov. 3.

The show is part of his "Farewell Yellow Brick Road" tour.

According to his website this will be John's final tour of his career.

Tickets for the show go on sale at 10 a.m. on Feb. 2.

VIP Packages will go on sale at 10 a.m. on Jan. 25.

Elton John was inducted into the Cleveland Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1994.

