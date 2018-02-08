Channing Frye's funny advice for the Cavs; LeBron wishes D-Wade well (video)

Dwyane Wade and LeBron James on the court at the Q. (Source: Facebook)

LeBron James is saying so long to his jelly. The All- Star forward wished Dwyane Wade well after hearing news that he was being traded to Miami.

You may recall, earlier this season, in an interview with ESPN, Wade said he and LeBron are more than teammates and friends.

"It’s like peanut butter and jelly, man, we just go together," Wade said.

LeBron posted this message on Instagram:

kingjames Truly happy for my brother @dwyanewade!! It’s how it’s suppose to be. Love you my guy!! #WadeCountyBack??

A post shared by LeBron James (@kingjames) on Feb 8, 2018 at 10:34am PST

LeBron's message about a half-hour after Channing Frye posted a funny farwell to Cleveland fans.

"Just want to say thank-you to all the Cavs fans, Cleveland, everybody. Uhh I know business is business. Uhh, ayye, I'm off to the Lakers it happens, umm I'm excited. A good nice, great young team. uhh and word to everybody,don't go OH-for-six or they gone trade yo a**!" Frye said on Instagram.

A post shared by Channing Frye (@channingfrye) on Feb 8, 2018 at 9:34am PST

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.