7th grader who shot self in Jackson Memorial Middle School died Wednesday, authorities say

Officers at Jackson Memorial Middle School after student shot himself. (Source: WOIO)

The Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office and the Jackson Township Police Department confirmed the teen found shot in a bathroom at Jackson Memorial Middle School Tuesday has died.

The boy was found shortly before 8 a.m. Feb. 20.

According to the ME, he was suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

He was taken to Children’s Hospital Medical Center of Akron and died from his injuries Wednesday, at 12:31 p.m.

His death remains under investigation.

Jackson Township Police Chief Mark Brink said the teen put the gun underneath his clothes, the 13-year-old rode the bus to school.

Authorities said no one noticed he had a gun.

"We have cell phones we're going through, we're gonna attempt to find out what exactly he was planning for yesterday morning," Brink said.

Police said the staff at the middle school did a great job making sure students met their parents safely.

The gun came from his mother's house, according to police.

Police do not know the owner of the gun at this time.

The distraction devices police mentioned yesterday turned out to be bottle rockets and batteries, police said there was no bomb.

Investigators have not found anything on social media that would indicate the incident would happen.

Cleveland 19 is not naming the 13-year-old.

