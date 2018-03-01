Cleveland Cavaliers suspend J.R. Smith for 'detrimental conduct'

The Cleveland Cavs will face off against the Philadelphia 76ers Thursday night, but J.R. Smith won't be anywhere in sight.

According to a Cleveland Cavaliers press release, the sharpshooter will serve a one-game suspension for "detrimental conduct."

The release states:

"Cavaliers guard J.R. Smith has been suspended by the team for one game for detrimental conduct. He will serve the suspension tonight as the Cavaliers host the Philadelphia 76ers at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland."

