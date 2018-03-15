Supreme Court's call to allow porn at libraries puts children at risk (Editorial)

Children's, sci-fi, fiction and nonfiction are all sections you’ll find at the library.

But what you won’t find on these shelves, you can find on their computers--porn.

That’s right, pornography is accessible at the library, and it’s completely legal.

in recent weeks, we’ve covered at least a couple incidents in Stark County where an individual was spotted viewing pornography online over a public library computer.

In some cases, it was right by the children’s section.

The Supreme Court has ruled that pornography is protected under freedom of speech.

Libraries would be in violation if sites were blocked.

In Cuyahoga County, they tell us if they see someone viewing inappropriate content they can shut it down, but that just makes more work for librarians as they have to police something that shouldn’t be happening anyway.

So what can we do to shield our children from witnessing this X-rated viewing, and the behaviors that follow in public?

Look, I love libraries, and I truly believe that reading is probably the biggest difference maker in peoples’ lives.

Libraries can decide what books they want on their shelves, so why can’t they decide what sites they want on their computers?

This is a situation where the Supreme Court and common sense just don’t match up.

