Bedford first responders honored for saving young woman's life

The city of Bedford came together to honor a group of first responders after they jumped into action to save a young woman's life.

Monday marked an emotional milestone for Ilissa Clark as she hugged the men who saved her life.

"I'm so grateful because I may not be here," she said.

On Feb. 1, the 26-year-old mom of two stopped breathing and went into cardiac arrest while working at IHOP on Rockside Road.

"It was so bad I was in critical condition. My whole family didn't think I was going to make it. It's amazing that I'm able to stand here and do this," Clark said.

Firefighter Marc Latkovic was one of the first people on the scene. When he arrived, Clark's heart stopped beating.

"When we're working on full arrests the most likely scenario is that patient is going to pass," Latkovic said.

Miraculously, Clark survived, thanks to the work of seven Bedford paramedics. Monday, the mayor honored the men.

"It's a humbling feeling to know we came to work and did something that's going to affect someone's life for the rest of their life," said firefighter Tom Mitchell.

"We don't get to save lives everyday. Every time the tone goes off we don't know what we're going to get," Latkovic said.

Clark said she had no preexisting medical conditions. Following the incident, she spent weeks in the hospital and now has to live with a pacemaker.

