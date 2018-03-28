New poll shows support for Cleveland Indians Chief Wahoo, not block 'C'

Although the Cleveland Indians will abandon Chief Wahoo on its uniforms next season, a new poll just released by the Baldwin Wallace University Community Research Institute shows people in Northeast Ohio are calling foul ball.

The online poll had 518 responses from seven Northeast Ohio counties including Cuyahoga, Geauga, Lake, Lorain, Medina, Portage, and Summit.

The survey made a match-up between Chief Wahoo and the block 'C' that will be used by the Tribe and apparently Chief Wahoo still has the stuff.

First they were asked about the image of Chief Wahoo:

"This logo reflects the heritage of the Indians"

Disagree 23.55%

Neither 16.60%

Agree 59.85%

"I feel a strong positive emotional connection to this logo"

Disagree 23.75%

Neither 18.34%

Agree 57.92%

"This logo makes me proud of the Indians"

Disagree 18.73%

Neither 19.31%

Agree 61.97%

Next the poll asked about the block 'C':

"I feel a strong positive emotional connection to this logo"

Disagree 51.54%

Neither 28.96%

Agree 19.50%

"This logo represents more than the team – it represents the city of Cleveland"

Disagree 26.64%

Neither 25.87%

Agree 47.49%

"This logo is an important part of my support for the Indians"

Disagree 46.14%

Neither 31.27%

Agree 22.59%

