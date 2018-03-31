Toys R Us shuts down website

Customers from the Parma location said they will use Amazon more often. (Source WOIO)

Toys R Us has shut down its website.

The store said customers can no longer make any purchases but the brick and mortar stores are still open.

Customers still have a chance to buy toys during the going out of business sale.

Toys-R-Us customers shop before stores close for good

An eventual closure of all 735 Toys R Us stores will put about 30,000 people out of a job.

This past week Cleveland 19 interviewed shoppers from the Parma location, some customers said they will use Amazon more often now.

