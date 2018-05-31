Strongsville, Lima Sears stores closing as profits nosedive

Sears said Thursday it will be closing 72 more stores in 2018 as sales continue to plummet.

The former retail giant reported nearly $500 million in Q1 losses, and has identified at least 100 non-profitable stores, including two in Ohio.

Soon, the Southpark Center location in Strongsville and the Elida Road location in Lima will shutter.

"We continue to evaluate our network of stores, which are a critical component in our transformation, and will make further adjustments as needed and as warranted," the company said in a press release.

The company presented the full list of stores that will hit the chopping block Thursday afternoon.

