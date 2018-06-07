Will LeBron James stay with the Cleveland Cavaliers?

The Golden State Warriors lead the Cleveland Cavaliers 3-0 in the 2018 NBA Finals.

If the Warriors win Game 4 on Friday, the biggest sports topic the next several weeks will be "Where is LeBron going to play next season?"



He can opt out of his contract this summer, and the rumors of him leaving are hotter than ever.



We wanted to show LeBron James lots of reasons for playing and staying in Cleveland.

"I think he will leave. I don't think he has a reason to stay. He already won one championship. I don't see why he would stay," one fan said.

Many of us beg to differ. There are lots of good reasons for King James to make Greater Cleveland his permanent home. We are the home to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Nobody else in the world can say Rock Lives in Cleveland.

"Cleveland has Lake Erie, one of the five Great Lakes in America. Another great reason for LeBron to stay in the CLE," another person said.

Want a bit of culture. Cleveland has Severance Hall, home of the world famous Cleveland Orchestra and right across the street, is the beautiful Wade Lagoon and Cleveland Museum of Art. What's not to like about that?

"Every time LeBron James comes into town he sees this giant mural of himself. That's another great reason for LeBron to stay."

"If LeBron stays this is going to happen. He's going to have international attention. These folks are from China here to record LeBron being in Cleveland."

Few places on the planet have better medical facilities than Cleveland.

The clinic is known around the globe for it's world class care. Even naysayer, Sydney Smith, has to admit.

"He's been good for the city. This time around," she said.



The Quicken Loans Arena has been LeBron's basketball home twice now. Millions in Greater Cleveland hope it remains the King's castle.



The Q, home of the 2016 NBA Champions, Cleveland Cavaliers, is undergoing at least a $140 million renovation.



That's a big investment for LeBron to consider. It may come down to one simple equation, Happy wife, happy life. One woman told me it depends on what Savannah wants so to do.

