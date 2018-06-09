Akron Police looking for armed and dangerous homicide suspect

The Akron Police Department is looking for a homicide suspect, officers said he should be considered armed and dangerous. (Source Police)

Police said detectives have signed warrants for murder and aggravated robbery on Cenqunn Woods for his involvement in the death of Diamond Smith.

Investigators said around 5 p.m. on June 5 officers responded to a shooting on the 1200 block of Everton Drive.

Authorities said when officers arrive they found a 27-year-old man with several gunshot wounds.

Diamond Smith was pronounced dead at the scene.

His girlfriend told police two men entered her apartment with handguns.

Police said she told officers the suspects pushed her around and took cash before leaving the scene, Smith chased the suspects and was shot multiple times.

Investigators said 22-year-old Christian Pittman showed up at Mercy Hospital in Canton with a gunshot wound. He has been charged with murder and booked into the Summit County Jail.

Anyone with information about Woods is asked to call police at 330-375-2490.

