Cleveland Metroparks offering free golf on Father's Day

Are you still thinking about how to spend time with your dad on Father's Day?

The Cleveland Metroparks is offering a special on Sunday.

After 2 p.m. dads will play for free on Sunday with a paying customer at the Metroparks courses.

Golf course employees say golfers have to be back in the clubhouse 10 minutes before sunset.

Here is a list of the courses run by the Metroparks.

If you can't decide which course to play, the Metroparks put out a video of the best golf holes.

