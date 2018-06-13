Cleveland Metroparks offering free golf on Father's Day - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Cleveland Metroparks offering free golf on Father's Day

Posted by Jonathan Jankowski, Digital Content Producer
Connect
The Cleveland Metroparks is offering a special on Sunday. (Source Youtube.com/ClevelandMetroparks) The Cleveland Metroparks is offering a special on Sunday. (Source Youtube.com/ClevelandMetroparks)
CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

Are you still thinking about how to spend time with your dad on Father's Day?

The Cleveland Metroparks is offering a special on Sunday.

After 2 p.m. dads will play for free on Sunday with a paying customer at the Metroparks courses.

Golf course employees say golfers have to be back in the clubhouse 10 minutes before sunset. 

Here is a list of the courses run by the Metroparks

If you can't decide which course to play, the Metroparks put out a video of the best golf holes.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.

  • Seen on 19Seen on 19More>>

  • Today on Sunnyside Up, are children being over-disciplined?

    Today on Sunnyside Up, are children being over-disciplined?

    Wednesday, June 13 2018 9:07 AM EDT2018-06-13 13:07:02 GMT
    "Sunnyside Up" featuring Neeha Curtis and Julian Glover (Source: WOIO)"Sunnyside Up" featuring Neeha Curtis and Julian Glover (Source: WOIO)

    "Sunnyside Up" is a daily morning talk show featuring Wake Up Cleveland's Neeha Curtis and Julian Glover.

    More >>

    "Sunnyside Up" is a daily morning talk show featuring Wake Up Cleveland's Neeha Curtis and Julian Glover.

    More >>

  • 'Lockdown, lockdown:' Young students learn new nursery rhyme

    'Lockdown, lockdown:' Young students learn new nursery rhyme

    Thursday, June 7 2018 12:50 PM EDT2018-06-07 16:50:43 GMT
    Thursday, June 7 2018 12:50 PM EDT2018-06-07 16:50:43 GMT
    A mother shared lyrics of a "lockdown" song posted in her child's classroom, and it got a lot of response on social media. (Source: CNN)A mother shared lyrics of a "lockdown" song posted in her child's classroom, and it got a lot of response on social media. (Source: CNN)

    A mother shared lyrics of a "lockdown" song posted in her child's classroom, and it garnered a lot of response on social media. 

    More >>

    A mother shared lyrics of a "lockdown" song posted in her child's classroom, and it garnered a lot of response on social media. 

    More >>

  • Women are working too hard, need shorter workweeks; study says

    Women are working too hard, need shorter workweeks; study says

    Thursday, June 7 2018 10:57 AM EDT2018-06-07 14:57:59 GMT
    (Source: Pixabay)(Source: Pixabay)
    (Source: Pixabay)(Source: Pixabay)

    A study shows that working women are taking a toll and are reporting feeling more exhausted and more depressed than ever. 

    More >>

    A study shows that working women are taking a toll and are reporting feeling more exhausted and more depressed than ever. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly