Man drowns overnight at Edgewater Park

Cleveland Metroparks rangers are reporting a drowning overnight at Edgewater Park.

According to the rangers, just before midnight Saturday morning, when the park was closed, the rangers received a call that a man was seen in distress in Lake Erie.

The Metroparks dive team was dispatched, as well as help from the U.S. Coast Guard, the Ohio Department of Natural Resources, and Cleveland Division of Fire.

Then at about 1 a.m. Saturday, the man's body was located and recovered by Cleveland Metroparks and Cleveland Division of Fire divers.

He was pronounced dead at the scene and later identified as 57 year old Anthony Pucek.

The circumstances that led to his drowning are currently unknown, however, no foul play is suspected.

The incident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.