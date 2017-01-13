J.R. Smith shares first photo of newborn daughter

Smith and his wife announced earlier this week that their baby was born five months early. (Source: Twitter)

Cleveland Cavaliers guard J.R. Smith shared the first photo of his newborn daughter on Thursday. Smith and his wife announced earlier this week that Dakota was born five months early and weighs only one pound.

In a video posted on the Uninterrupted Twitter account, Smith's wife, Jewel Harris, asked for prayers for their daughter, noting that they are not the only family who has gone through this.

"Please keep us in your prayers and we'll do the same for everyone else," she said.

Smith's photo shows Dakota in the hospital with Smith's daughter Demi. "My loves..." he captioned it.

My loves... #KotaBear #SlimDem A photo posted by JR Smith (@teamswish) on Jan 12, 2017 at 2:51pm PST

