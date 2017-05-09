Robert Godwin, Sr.'s daughter: 'People have become immune to violence against one another'

One of Godwin's young sons holds a poster with his father's pictures on it. (Source: WOIO)

The daughter of Robert Godwin, Sr., the innocent elderly man that was randomly shot in a video that was then shared on Facebook, is speaking out against the way the violent video is still circulating on social media sites.

Debbie Godwin, one of Godwin, Sr.'s daughters said she is sick of the video being viewed by some as entertainment because people are becoming more immune to violence.

The video was recorded by the murder suspect, then posted and shared on Facebook. The murderer also posted several Facebook Live videos claiming more than a dozen of unfounded murders throughout Cleveland.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg recently announced that Facebook will 3,000 new employees review, monitor, and report video content on Facebook.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.