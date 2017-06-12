North Royalton triple homicide: Police surround suspect's Brunswick home

Police and SWAT team members surrounded a home in Brunswick on Monday. They said the man inside was a suspect in connection with a recent triple homicide in North Royalton.

The home is located on Valley Forge Drive.

There was a woman in the home with the man earlier in the evening, according to authorities, but the woman has since exited the residence.

The man, George Brinkman, is barricaded inside the house.

Earlier in the evening, authorities said they'd like to speak with Brinkman, adding he may have had information regarding the case.

A Cleveland 19 reporter had come in contact with Brinkman via Facebook earlier in the day, as a result of her reporting on the story. They were in contact when police arrived at the Brunswick home Monday evening.

The reporter contacted police immediately when she discovered who she'd been communicating with, in an attempt to aid police with their efforts.

