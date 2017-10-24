Sixth grade teacher found stabbed to death in quiet Strongsville home

Police are investigating the murder of a middle school teacher who was discovered dead in her Strongsville home on Monday.

Melinda Pleskovic, 49, was found stabbed in her home on Blazing Star Drive late Monday night. She was taken to Southwest General Hospital, where she later died from her injuries.

Her husband called 911 around 9 p.m. to report the incident. During the call, he said, "I think someone killed my wife."

Pleskovic was a teacher at Strongsville Middle School. District officials released a statement regarding the incident:

"We have been informed of an investigation being conducted by the Strongsville Police Department regarding an incident at the home of one of our 6th grade teachers. As this is an ongoing police investigation, we are unable to comment any further at this time. We will, however, have crisis counselors on hand for students to speak with as we are aware this is unsettling and has been publicized through the media."

Police and investigators from the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigations remained on scene at the home surrounded by crime scene tape into the early morning hours on Tuesday.

“I have never met anyone who didn’t like Melinda. Everybody loved Melinda. Just so up beat. Just a good, good woman. A great mom," said Pat Mash.

Mash and Melinda were friends for 25 years.

Pat met the family when she began babysitting Melinda’s two oldest kids.

“She was a great mom and then she had Kyle who has Down syndrome and she was awesome she just accepted Kyle as a gift," said Mash.

Pleskovic and her husband are parents to a son named Kyle, who has Down syndrome.

Kyle was highlighted in a Romona's Kids feature on Cleveland 19 News in 2015 about an adapted soccer clinic for children with physical and developmental disabilities.

