Strongsville man discovers murdered wife, calls 911: 'I think someone killed my wife'

Police have released the audio from a 911 call after a man discovered his wife dead inside of their Strongsville home.

The victim's husband was first to call the emergency dispatchers. During the call, the husband shouted, "I think my wife's dead."

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner's Office identified the victim as Melinda Pleskovic, a 49-year-old sixth grade teacher from Strongsville Middle School.

Pleskovic suffered from multiple stab wounds, according to Strongsville police.

The husband stated that their home has been the target of several break-ins this year, but police disputed his claim and said that there were no records filed for break-ins at their home or neighboring homes.

Police and investigators from Ohio BCI were on scene overnight at the home surrounded by crime scene tape, but officials have not released any additional information regarding the murdering investigation. Police have not named any suspects in connection to the case.

