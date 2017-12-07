Sashi Brown may want to stay off of social media after being fired by Cleveland Browns

Sashi Brown has been with the Browns since 2013, and promoted to Executive Vice President of Football Operations for the Browns in 2016, and now he's been fired Dec. 7.

That's long enough to have his finger prints all over the record of 1-27 over the past two seasons since he was the man behind the draft picks for the Browns.

The team announced Head Coach Hue Jackson will keep his job. Should he? (Vote on Facebook)

After the announcement of Brown's firing, social media has not been kind.

Well except for one invitation to participate in the 0-16 parade if the Browns don't find away to win one of their last four.

Sashi Brown will now be the official Perfect Season Parade float judge.



Dude knows how to pick winners. — McNeil (@Reflog_18) December 7, 2017

The firing of Sashi Brown means the carousel of ex-Browns management and coaches just added another horse.

Ray Farmer is thankful Sashi Brown can now claim ownership as the worst GM the history of the NFL — Aaron (@AaronPikeCPA) December 7, 2017

Not lost on the fans is this means the rebuild continues. Can it really be called a rebuild after 25 years?

Sashi Brown? kicked to the Curb. 18th year of a 25yr rebuilding program.#GPODAWUND pic.twitter.com/SHqmdWvMKJ — View from my Office (@viewfrommyoffic) December 7, 2017

As Sashi packs up his boxes fans aren't letting him off the hook for what may go down as the biggest flub and embarrassing moment of his tenure. When the Browns failed to file paperwork correctly with the NFL before the trade deadline to get quarterback AJ McCarron.

Did the #Browns file the paperwork correctly to fire Sashi Brown? — J.R. (@JReidDraftScout) December 7, 2017

Former ESPN sportcaster, and Cleveland native, Jay Crawford is already looking to the future and how important the hiring of Sashi's replacement will be.

Must get this next hire right. There is no room for making another massive blunder. The cleveland browns are on the clock. https://t.co/a2tM8bi8U4 — Jay Crawford (@JaycrawfordCLE) December 7, 2017

