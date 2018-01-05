Akron man says "Wheel of Fortune" host told him to kill his mother

A 48-year-old Akron man on trial for murdering his mother has been found not guilty by reason of insanity.

Attorneys for Derrick Williams said when he heard his hometown mentioned on "Wheel of Fortune" and heard Pat Sajak say, "Do it," he believed that was a message from the host telling him to kill his mother.

Alaine Williams, 78, was found dead in her home in December 2016.

Her daughter found her body and called 911.

Williams, who had beaten her to death, was taken into custody the next day.

Defense attorney Brian Pierce says Williams was off his medication and "clearly was psychotic."

