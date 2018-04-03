Toys R Us gift cards can be exchanged for cards to Bed Bath & Beyond

For a limited time only, Toys R Us and Babies R Us gift cards can be turned in for cards that can be used in-store and online at Bed Bath & Beyond.

As the complete closure approaches, Toys R Us says all gift cards must be used before the April 15 deadline, but Bed Bath & Beyond is offering an alternative.

Toys R Us shuts down website

The exchanged gift cards can also be used at Bed Bath & Beyond's sibling company, BuyBuy Baby.

The Bed Bath & Beyond gift card exchange program with Toys R Us is only valid through April 5.

