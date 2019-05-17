Ristorante Chinato on East 4th Street closing after failing to reach agreement with landlord

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A popular restaurant in downtown Cleveland will soon be serving its final meal.
Owner Zack Bruell says Ristorante Chinato, an Italian restaurant on East 4th Street, is expected to end service on May 20.
“This is unfortunate because Chinato is very popular, and many people consider it one of the best Italian restaurants in Cleveland,” he said. “But at the end of the day, this is a business, and the numbers need to work.”
The closure comes after months of negotiations between Bruell and the space’s landlord. The two parties were unable to reach an agreement.
All 25 of Chinato’s current employees will be put to work immediately in Bruell’s other restaurants.
“We really need the added help everywhere,” Bruell said. “It’s sometimes difficult to keep up because we only hire top talent, but now we have a fully trained and experienced staff ready to go."
