Internships at WOIO-WUAB

WOIO/UAB offers internships to eligible college students, to provide a learning experience for students looking to gain knowledge and insight about the communications and television industry.

Students are eligible for an internship by being enrolled at a college or university, and by receiving academic credit from that school for an internship.

Internships are offered in a variety of departments at the station, including News, Marketing, Sales and Community/Public Affairs.

All internships are non-paid , so students must be receiving academic credit to observe at the station. Hours can be flexible, to accommodate class schedules and school requirements.

Interns will be required to pass a Drug Test as well as be fully vaccinated against COVID 19.

Applying for an Internship at WOIO/WUAB:

1. Download and complete the Internship Application and Gray Internship Drug Testing Consent form.

2. Applications can be submitted at any time, however, please refer to the following timeline for reference:

Application timeline- FLEXIBLE

For a summer internship, submit by March 31

For a fall semester internship, submit by July 31

For a winter break internship, submit by Oct. 30

For a spring semester internship, submit by Jan. 15

3. You can email the application and documentation to lisa.marko@woio.com or

Send the completed application to the attention of: WOIO-WUAB Internship Coordinator, 1717 East 12th Street, Cleveland, OH 44114.

Along with your application and consent form, please include: 1) a cover letter, 2) a resume and 3) Proof of completed COVID 19 vaccination.

If your application is accepted, you will be required to pass a drug screening test and provide a letter from your school stating that you will be receiving college credit for the internship.

Questions, please email lisa.marko@woio.com or call 216-367-7104.