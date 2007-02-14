2 Strong 4 Bullies
HS Game of the Week
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
Hispanic Heritage Month
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Internships at WOIO-WUAB

19 News
19 News
By 19 News Digital Team
Published: Feb. 14, 2007 at 6:22 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WOIO/UAB offers internships to eligible college students, to provide a learning experience for students looking to gain knowledge and insight about the communications and television industry.

Students are eligible for an internship by being enrolled at a college or university, and by receiving academic credit from that school for an internship.

Internships are offered in a variety of departments at the station, including News, Marketing, Sales and Community/Public Affairs.

All internships are non-paid, so students must be receiving academic credit to observe at the station. Hours can be flexible, to accommodate class schedules and school requirements.

Interns will be required to pass a Drug Test as well as be fully vaccinated against COVID 19.

Applying for an Internship at WOIO/WUAB:

1. Download and complete the Internship Application and Gray Internship Drug Testing Consent form.

2. Applications can be submitted at any time, however, please refer to the following timeline for reference:

Application timeline- FLEXIBLE

For a summer internship, submit by March 31

For a fall semester internship, submit by July 31

For a winter break internship, submit by Oct. 30

For a spring semester internship, submit by Jan. 15

3. You can email the application and documentation to lisa.marko@woio.com or

Send the completed application to the attention of: WOIO-WUAB Internship Coordinator, 1717 East 12th Street, Cleveland, OH 44114.

Along with your application and consent form, please include: 1) a cover letter, 2) a resume and 3) Proof of completed COVID 19 vaccination.

If your application is accepted, you will be required to pass a drug screening test and provide a letter from your school stating that you will be receiving college credit for the internship.

Questions, please email lisa.marko@woio.com or call 216-367-7104.

Most Read

Tornadoes leave path of destruction in several Northeast Ohio counties
Tornadoes leave path of destruction in several Northeast Ohio counties
Cleveland Cavaliers' Jamario Moon (15) reacts in an NBA basketball game against the Phoenix...
5 former Cleveland Cavaliers players face federal charges in $4 million health care fraud plot
19 Crime Alert
Over 210 arrested during Ohio’s largest human trafficking sting (video)
Kirk Louis and Cristina Calderon’s toddler daughter mauled to death by a dog over the weekend.
Akron family of toddler killed by pitbull shares their story
Surveillance camera captures the Sept. 19 murder of Frank Q. Jackson, the grandson of...
New video shows ambush murder of Cleveland mayor’s grandson (exclusive)