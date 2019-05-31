2 dead, 1 injured in violent crash

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Two people were killed and another hurt after an overnight crash in Cleveland’s Mount Pleasant neighborhood.
Cleveland Police were called to the intersection of East 131 Street and Bartlett Avenue around 11:30 pm Thursday.
The car hit a pole, cutting the vehicle in half. Some of the wreckage crashed into the former Cleveland Fire Department Station 36 building.
Firefighters extricated two people from the car who were pronounced dead at the scene.
A third person was transported to University Hospital in unknown condition.
Cleveland Police say more information will be released as it becomes available.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.