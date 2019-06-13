Ohio couple arrested after missing baby found dead in the bottom of a well

SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio law enforcement announced the arrests of two parents after their 4-month-old missing child was found dead at the bottom of a well.
Jessica Groves, 39, and Daniel Groves, 41, were taken into custody by the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office on criminal charges that include abduction, kidnapping, and interfering with custody.
Investigators believe that the couple is responsible for the disappearance of their child, 4-month-old Dylan Groves. The baby was found dead 30 feet down at the bottom of a well on Wednesday.
Detectives believe that Dylan has been deceased since March.
After being recovered from the well, the baby’s body was taken to the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office for an autopsy.
According to the sheriff’s office, Dylan was initially placed into custody of the Scioto County Children Services after birth when it was discovered that the baby was born with illicit drugs in his system.
The children services agency later awarded Dylan’s biological father, Daniel, custody of the baby after he completed all requirements for reunification.
The Scioto County Children Services said Daniel was compliant at first, but eventually started missing court dates, scheduled home visits with social workers, and doctor appointments for the child.
A social worker contacted the sheriff’s office on May 3 after repeated unsuccessful attempts in locating the child.
For weeks, children services workers and deputies from Scioto County continued to try to find the child and his father.
Investigators actually observed both Daniel and Jessica at their home on May 20, but both were able to escape into the wooded area on an ATV, according to the sheriff’s office.
Scioto County Sheriff Marty Donini and county court officials and the prosecutor’s office met on Monday and determined that there is enough probable cause to execute a search warrant at the couple’s property.
While serving the search warrant, Jessica was arrested without incident. Daniel barricaded himself inside, but was eventually take into custody after a six-hour standoff.
Deputies also found two stolen ATVs, two stolen trailers, a riding lawn mower, a camper, and other items valued at approximately $42,000.
Jessica is being held on a $100,000 bond while Daniel is being held in jail without bond. The case is being presented to a Scioto County grand jury, which could result in additional charges.
The investigation is still ongoing.
Both suspects are from Otway, approximately 90 miles south of Columbus.
