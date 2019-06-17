Customers can now reserve a spot in line before arriving to an Ohio BMV location

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles announced new changes aimed at saving customers time.
The new “Get in Line, Online” program will allow individuals to reserve a spot in line without being physically in the BMV office.
Customers will have a four-hour window to arrive at the BMV location after checking in.
- Step 1: Check in online
- Step 2: Reserve a four-hour window
- Step 3: Arrive at the deputy registrar
- Step 4: Check in at a kiosk
- Step 5: Claim your spot in line
The new program is available at select BMV locations throughout Ohio.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.