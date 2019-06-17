Customers can now reserve a spot in line before arriving to an Ohio BMV location

Parma BMV on Snow Road
By Chris Anderson | June 17, 2019 at 3:47 PM EDT - Updated June 17 at 3:47 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles announced new changes aimed at saving customers time.

The new “Get in Line, Online” program will allow individuals to reserve a spot in line without being physically in the BMV office.

[ Check in using the "Get in Line, Online" program ]

Customers will have a four-hour window to arrive at the BMV location after checking in.

  • Step 1: Check in online
  • Step 2: Reserve a four-hour window
  • Step 3: Arrive at the deputy registrar
  • Step 4: Check in at a kiosk
  • Step 5: Claim your spot in line

The new program is available at select BMV locations throughout Ohio.

