Cleveland police looking for suspect in March murder on Colgate Avenue

By Julia Tullos | June 24, 2019 at 1:30 PM EDT - Updated June 24 at 1:30 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police have released several surveillance photos of a “person of interest" from a March murder on Colgate Avenue.

Cleveland police are looking for this "person of interest" in connection with a March murder on Colgate.
According to Cleveland police, Kenneth Jones, 55, was found dead on the sidewalk at 7222 Colgate around 3:30 a.m. on March 27.

EMS transported Jones to MetroHealth Hospital, where he died.

Police said 7222 Colgate is vacant home, but nearby residents heard gunfire and called 911.

Officers are hoping someone can help them identify the person in the surveillance picture.

If you have information, please contact investigators at 216-623-5464 or Crimestoppers at 216-25-CRIME.

