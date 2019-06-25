Cleveland Heights wants to redevelop Severance Town Center: What should it be?

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Many say they remember the days when Severance Town Center was the heart of Cleveland Heights.
Over the last few years, the once hustling and bustling shopping complex has declined. There are about 40 storefronts there and more than half of them are empty.
“It’s time to really think about returning vibrancy to Severance," said City Manager Tanisha Briley. “Marshalls, Daves, Home Depot, Office Max they are very strong tenants and they add a lot for our community and I know our residents and our surrounding communities rely on those stores but that’s not all Severance can be."
City Council authorized a Request for Proposals (RFP) calling for a redevelopment plan.
The goal is to create a walkable mixed-use complex in Severance. Cleveland Heights doesn’t own Severance but it is working with the owners to rebuild.
“We need to look at a mix of uses. We think there’s an opportunity for Severance to be an economic engine for our community as well as provide some new housing options, recreational activities. This is our largest business site in the city," said Briley.
Those who frequent the area say they’re ready for it and city leaders are hopeful.
“Fifty four acres to develop gives us a lot of room to work with and we think we can have a vibrant space that’s transformative for this community and this area,” said Briley.
