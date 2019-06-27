Beachwood Place cordoned off after officer opens fire at suspect in parking lot

BEACHWOOD, Ohio (WOIO) - Beachwood Place was cordoned off Thursday after an officer opened fire at a suspect in the mall’s parking lot, just north of Saks Fifth Avenue.
According to Beachwood Police Chief Gary Haba, the suspect was fleeing the scene in a stolen car when the shots rang out. Officers chased the driver to Richmond Heights, where he ditched the car and fled on foot.
The suspect remains on the run, and officers are searching the area for him.
One officer sustained a minor injury, but no one else was hurt.
Police aren’t sure whether or not the officer shot the suspect.
Return to 19 News for updates on this developing story.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.