Beachwood police still searching for shoplifting suspect officer opened fire on

BEACHWOOD, Ohio (WOIO) - Despite the neighborhood’s reputation for low crime and affluence, shots once again rang out at the Beachwood Place shopping mall on Thursday. It was the fifth time in the last two years.
The incident took place in the parking lot outside Saks Fifth Avenue, though police are still unsure of the sequence of events that led to an officer discharging his firearm at a shoplifting suspect.
Beachwood Police Chief Gary Haba said the suspect first attracted attention inside Saks Fifth Avenue, a high-end department store where he is accused of shoplifting.
According to Haba, the suspect, who was caught on surveillance video, was attempting to flee the scene in a stolen car when the officer opened fire.
He said one possible scenario was the suspect may have tried to run the officer down with his car, but that has not been confirmed.
BCI investigators will reconstruct the scene to determine exactly what occurred. Right now, police don’t even know if the suspect was shot. One officer was injured, though the injuries sustained were minor.
What police do know is that the suspect was last seen in South Euclid, where the pursuit ended. He ditched the stolen vehicle and fled the scene on foot, successfully evading police and avoiding capture.
Police said a gun was found nearby the last known location of the suspect, though his current location is unknown.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Beachwood Police Department at 216-464-2343.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.