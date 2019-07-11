Would you donate organs, tissue if used for cosmetic surgeries?

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Time is of the essence when it comes to life-saving organ transplants.
A heart, kidney, liver, lung is only viable for hours after death and in many cases, they’re desperately needed by those with just days to live.
As 19 News discovered, the reality is while skin and tissue donations are used to treat patients with all sorts of devastating injuries from burns to accident victims, they’re also used for something else.
“But it could be used for cosmetic purposes. It can be used for plastic surgery, nose jobs, face lifts, and so on. And it can even be used by cosmetic companies to test products,” said Sharona Hoffman of Case Western Reserve School of Law.
Tonight at 11, a 19 News investigation uncovered how people are making thousands of dollars off these donations.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.