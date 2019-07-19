Old Brooklyn shop churning out 2,800 pounds of cheese per month: Cleveland Cooks

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Old Brooklyn Cheese Co., the city’s only brick-and-mortar cheese shop, showed 19 News how they make one of its most popular house-made varieties, Punk.
Owner Michael Januska opened the shop in 2016 and was originally making only about 40 pounds of cheese per week, in the basement of the shop on Pearl Road.
He recently started working out of a production facility, and has boosted volume to about 700 pounds a week.
He gets his milk from Hartlzer Dairy and ages his raw cow’s milk cheese in a “cheese cave” on the property, and distributes to places like Heinen’s Grocery Stores and as far away at Brooklyn, N.Y.
