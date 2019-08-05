Strasburg Police encourage you not to drop your meth near the candy aisle

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Strasburg Police Department is encouraging drug users not to drop their meth where children can get to it.
On Saturday, Aug. 3, a Strasburg Circle K employee found a small bag crystallized substance lying on the floor, open just beneath the candy display.
In a social media post Chief David Warrick warned drug users not to lose their drugs where little kids can get their hands on them.
Warrick’s department tested the bag’s contents and it tested positive for methamphetamine.
The department encouraged you to call if the missing baggie is yours.
“We would much rather obtain this off of you personally next time, so we can submit for felony charges,” Warrick said in the post.
Warrick asked that people don’t do drugs, “but if you do however in fact indulge in that sort of illegal drug use, please don’t drop it so little kids don’t get a hold of it!”
