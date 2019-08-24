Cleveland Cooks: Felice Urban Cafe, where the food is almost too pretty to eat.

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It’s almost too pretty to eat, with an emphasis on “almost.”
Cleveland Cooks was at Felice Urban Café, 12502 Larchmere Blvd., in Cleveland this week.
Felice Urban Cafe is known for locally-sourced produce, getting ingredients directly from its own garden.
This week we make fresh Ceviche with the chef.
- 1 lb Atlantic Halibut cut into square pieces
- 2 cups of lime juice
- 1 red onion cut julienne
- 3 cups of chopped cucumbers
- 3 cups of sliced tomatoes
- Half cup chopped cilantro
- Half cup chopped mint
- Half jalapeno (optional)
- Half avocado
- 2 tablespoons salt
Preparation:
In a bowl, place the cut Atlantic Halibut, add 1 1/2 cups of lime juice. Let it marinate for 30-40 mins.
After that, you can add the chopped cucumbers, the tomatoes, the onion, the jalapeno, pour the rest of the lime juice, the finely chopped mint and cilantro, and add the salt to taste.
Mix everything together.
Optional: add jalapeno for a bit of spice
When everything is mixed together it can be served in a cup or a small plate, and add avocado on top and a bit more cilantro. It can be served with crackers, tortilla chips, also in a lettuce wrap.
