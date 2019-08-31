Beef Tartare from Urban Farmer with awesome relish on Cleveland Cooks

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Who can resist a good beef tartare.
Urban Farmer Cleveland has an awesome relish they make exclusively for this dish. To my surprise, this is doable at home.
Chef Nath reveals the best cuts on Cleveland Cooks.
Ingredients:
- Beef Tenderloin
- Purchase from a reputable source - know the feed of the cattle, 8oz.
- Lettuce, your choice, I prefer frisse, 2 ounces.
- Olive oil, Extra Virgin preferred, 2 or 3 tbsp.
- Deviled Egg, this can be purchased / made at home, 1-Jan, half egg
- Smoked Paprika, to be dusted over the deviled egg, a pinch
- Chives, Chopped Fine , 1 tbsp.
- Parsley, Chopped Fine, 1 tbsp.
- Bread, Crackers / toasted sourdough works well, enough for 2 people
Preparation:
- Ensure all the ingredients, utensils & plate/bowls are chilled well and kept cold (exception of bread).
- Small dice the tenderloin - leaving it a little chunky / You can also chop it up as you prefer.
- Mix the tenderloin with the tartare relish mix, chives & parsley.
- Add a tablespoon of olive oil to moisten the mix.
- Check for seasoning with a little salt and freshly cracker black pepper.
- Use a hollow cake ring / mold that fits in a plate or place the tartare in a bowl and use like a chunky dip.
- Lay the mix into the ring on the plate and ensure it is evenly distributed in the ring and flattened well.
- Mix the lettuce with a little olive oil, a pinch of salt and freshly cracked black pepper, lay over the tartare to one side.
- Dust smoked paprika over the devilled egg and place on the side of the lettuce.
- Drizzle olive oil around the plate and add your choice of bread / cracker to the plate.
