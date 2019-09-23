Browns fans were trapped on RTA trains hours after the game Sunday night

Social media posts after Sunday night's Browns games said fans were stuck on an RTA train, and that it took hours for others to get home. (Source: Reddit)
By Dan DeRoos | September 23, 2019 at 4:26 PM EDT - Updated September 23 at 4:26 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -As if watching the Cleveland Browns come up short wasn’t bad enough, some fans had a nightmare RTA Rapid ride as icing on the cake.

Two people on Reddit posted their situations, one of which was being stuck on a full, hot train for 40 minutes.

(Warning: bad, but understandable, language used in the post)

Using RTA, We sat outside Cleveland Browns Stadium for 40+ minutes, not moving, without power, and forced to keep the doors closed, which resulted in extreme heat within the cabin. we finally evacuated after a man had had enough. RTA, fix your shit. from Cleveland

Another post claimed it was hours after the game ended, around 11:30, before they were able to board and get out of downtown.

RTA’s leadership should be ashamed. It’s 2:37 AM, and according to our train conductor there are STILL Browns fans stuck at the waterfront. We are finally on the train to the suburbs. from Cleveland

The first response from RTA was that, “The train was stopped because it could not make contact with the power source on that section of the track," according to a spokesperson.

