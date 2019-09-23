Browns fans were trapped on RTA trains hours after the game Sunday night

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -As if watching the Cleveland Browns come up short wasn’t bad enough, some fans had a nightmare RTA Rapid ride as icing on the cake.
Two people on Reddit posted their situations, one of which was being stuck on a full, hot train for 40 minutes.
(Warning: bad, but understandable, language used in the post)
Another post claimed it was hours after the game ended, around 11:30, before they were able to board and get out of downtown.
The first response from RTA was that, “The train was stopped because it could not make contact with the power source on that section of the track," according to a spokesperson.
