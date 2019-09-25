Beto O’Rourke speaking at Kent State University; gun rights advocates plan to show up

KENT, Ohio (WOIO) - Beto O’Rourke, a democratic presidential hopeful currently trailing significantly in the polls, will speak at Kent State University’s Student Center and his appearance has drawn a response from the Ohio Republican Party and gun rights advocates.
O’Rourke’s appearance is sponsored by the Kent State University College Democrats and in announcing O’Rourke’s appearance wrote, “With the history of gun violence at Kent State and the lives taken on May 4, 1970 , we are especially appreciative of O’Rourke’s activism involving gun violence.”
O’Rourke recently said that if elected he would implement a plan that would lead to a government-led gun buy back program involving AR-15′s.
The Ohio Republican party released a statement, claiming that O’Rourke’s “flip flopping on major issues is well documented.”
Gun rights advocate Eric Pucillo plans to be outside during O’Rourke’s speech, along with other advocates, exercising their right to open carry.
“We’re going down there to actually talk to people, have a conversation, and answer as many questions as possible,” he said.
Pucillo says he is not interested in engaging in any confrontation.
“You’re not going to have a useful conversation if you’re just sitting there yelling and screaming at each other,” he said
Kent State students are hopeful of a peaceful evening.
“I don’t have any worries but it does make me a little nervous,” a student said, “I hope no one gets carried away or gets angry or anything like that.”
