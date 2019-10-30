Man accused of groping woman at House of Blues in Cleveland indicted by grand jury

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Defiance County man has been indicted by a Cuyahoga County grand jury after police say he groped a woman at the House of Blues in downtown Cleveland.
Daniel May, 35, of Ney, Ohio, is charged with gross sexual imposition.
A House of Blues employee working security told police he witnessed May touching a woman “inappropriately” during a concert on Oct. 17.
According to court records, May grabbed the 26-year-old woman “against her will and fondled her breasts."
When the woman tried to get away, police say May would not let her leave.
He was arrested by an off-duty police officer who was working a side job at the concert venue.
The officer said the suspect was “very uncooperative” when he was taken into custody.
May way booked into the Cuyahoga County Jail and later released on a personal bond.
He is scheduled to be arraigned on Nov. 13.
