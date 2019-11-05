Is Cleveland’s ‘Restaurant Week’ worth it? Share your thoughts with the Taste Buds

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Will you be taking advantage of the special pricing and menus available during the current Restaurant Week?
Cleveland Independents sponsors the promotion several times a year. It’s member restaurants offer a three-course prix fixe menu for just $33.
Roughly, 80 locally owned establishments participate in the event, which runs Nov. 4 to Nov. 16.
Menus are posted online, along with links to make reservations.
Participants have the chance to sample special menu items or try out restaurants they may not have previously dined in.
Restaurants have a chance to make a new, or first impression, on potential customers that could turn into regulars.
But is the promotion beneficial to member restaurants?
Other organizations, like chambers of commerce, have organized such promotions, leading us to believe that the idea has legs!
Foodies: What do you look for when you choose to participate, and where do you dine for restaurant week? Has it changed or made an impression on you?
Chime in during the show and we’ll read your comments live.
