Plans unveiled for new Cleveland Police HQ along Opportunity Corridor

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Mayor Frank Jackson unveiled an ambitious plan Thursday to build a new police headquarters in Cleveland’s Opportunity Corridor.
The news comes as Cleveland police officers continue to grapple with murder and violent crime, especially within the city’s East Side where gang activity is prominent.
The new HQ will be constructed on a 13-acre tract within the Kinsman Union neighborhood. The city plans to break ground on the sprawling complex in 2021, and has set a 2022 completion date, according to the mayor’s office.
“This new facility, along with other enhanced Public Safety services components, will serve to reduce crime, increase service delivery, modernize operations and capabilities, and provide greater access and involvement with the community. It will be home to an estimated 650-700 full-time Public Safety employees,” said Jackson in a prepared statement.
The site will include:
• Community center, public spaces and a Police Museum
• On site evidence storage system and new filing systems
• Command staff operations center
“I fully support the selection of the proposed site in Ward 5. The proposed location in Ward 5 along the Opportunity Corridor will be easily accessible to downtown and other parts of the city due to Opportunity Corridor and highway access,” said Ward 5 Councilwoman Phyllis Cleveland in a prepared statement. “The site is controlled by the city or other public entities and is large enough for the envisioned campus, parking and other needs of the division of police.”
