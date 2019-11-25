Clevelanders trapped in cycle of gun violence search for answers after 11-year-old shot to death at birthday party

“My boyfriend, he just lost his cousin to gun violence. It hits close to home. We actually surveyed students over the summer and asked how many have been impacted by gun violence?" Smiley said. "And every student, staff included...said, ‘Yeah, I have been directly impacted.’ So, we’re working to develop some things, putting them in place. Not only to build up sort of sense of community and safety, but also to build students up on the individual level.”