Clevelanders trapped in cycle of gun violence search for answers after 11-year-old shot to death at birthday party

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - No one expected gun play to become part of the party being held in Cleveland on Saturday.
This time it was 11-year-old Tyshaun Taylor. He was shot and killed in an apartment building at 1877 East 97th St., in the city’s Hough neighborhood.
“When you lose an innocent child that really touches you. So, I’ve been talking with the family. We’re assisting the family,” Ward 7 Cleveland City Councilman Basheer Jones said.
Katarina Smiley is a program assistant with the Cleveland Police Foundation. She is fed up with the violence.
“My boyfriend, he just lost his cousin to gun violence. It hits close to home. We actually surveyed students over the summer and asked how many have been impacted by gun violence?" Smiley said. "And every student, staff included...said, ‘Yeah, I have been directly impacted.’ So, we’re working to develop some things, putting them in place. Not only to build up sort of sense of community and safety, but also to build students up on the individual level.”
Cleveland Police are investigating the cause of the shooting, and no arrests have been announced.
