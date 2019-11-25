Some on Twitter say it’s 'karma’ that Pittsburgh Steelers QB Mason Rudolph was benched

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph did not lose any playing time for his involvement in the now-infamous helmet attack, but he was benched in Sunday’s game for his poor performance.
Rudolph completed just eight passes for 85 yards in one interception against the winless Cincinnati Bengals.
Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin decided to bench the under-performing Rudolph in the third quarter in favor of third-string quarterback Devlin Hodges.
It only took Hodges three snaps to total more passing yards than Rudolph had.
Many in Cleveland and across the country felt that the NFL should have suspended Rudolph for the altercation with Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett, who has been suspended indefinitely.
After hearing of Rudolph’s benching, some took to Twitter to call it “karma.”
Garrett’s fellow Browns defensive teammate, Sheldon Richardson, is hoping Rudolph plays in the rematch between Cleveland and Pittsburgh.
“Did you see him last game?,” Richardson asked.
Rudolph threw four interceptions in the Steelers’ last matchup against the Browns.
In less than two weeks time, Rudolph threw five interceptions, was smashed in the head with his own helmet, was fined a hefty amount, was accused of calling Myles Garrett a racial slur, and was pulled from the game against the now 0-11 Bengals.
The rivalry rematch between the Browns and Steelers is set for Sunday in Pittsburgh.
