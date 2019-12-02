Driver destroys Mayfield Heights business after car crashes through storefront window (video)

MAYFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - A Mayfield Heights business was heavily damaged on Monday, after a driver crashed through the storefront window.
The jarring accident occurred at Clothes Mentor, located at 6145 Mayfield Road, at about 4:20 p.m.
According to Mayfield Heights EMS, the woman who caused the crash refused medical treatment.
The store owners took to Facebook after the incident:
“We have had an accident at our Mayfield Heights location. We will be closed the rest of the evening. We will post updates, but plan to hopefully open sometime tomorrow. Everyone is safe, and we thank you for your understanding.”
Police are investigating, and the driver has not yet been cited.
