Cleveland Police: Gunshot victim rushed to MetroHealth hospital pronounced dead

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A gunshot victim found bleeding on the sidewalk early Monday morning was rushed to MetroHealth Medical Center and died from his injuries, according to Cleveland Police.
Police said they are looking for two suspects.
Police and the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office have opened a homicide investigation.
No arrests have been announced regarding the shooting that occurred at 3620 East 59th St., and the victim has not been identified.
