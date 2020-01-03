#WHOISJENY billboard in Cleveland isn’t about a person, but a generation

Jeny isn't a person, after all. (Source: WhoisJeny)
By Randy Buffington | January 3, 2020 at 11:07 AM EST - Updated January 3 at 11:07 AM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - #WHOISJENY billboards, flyers and signs were spotted all across Northeast Ohio without any explanation.

The meaning behind the hashtag #WHOISJENY was finally revealed.

It’s all apart of Rubber City Radio Group’s new promotion, JenY 107.3 will switch its programming from smooth jazz to music targeting millennials.

“Were very excited to bring Northeast Ohio the first radio station for generation Y."
Jeff Lynn, program director

According to Rubber City Radio, the station’s target demographic will be millennial women, ages 25-49.

It will play songs from artists such as Ed Sheeran, Imagine Dragons, Twenty One Pilots and Coldplay.

