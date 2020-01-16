Cleveland planning committee approves designs for high-rise City Club Apartments

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Another new building may be added to the Cleveland skyline. The project is called “City Club Apartments.” Designers say the goal is to attract more young people to the city.
The plans were presented to some members of the City Planning Commission.
“Really bringing that demographic in that is those recent grads to really begin to give vibrancy to the downtown Cleveland zone,” Design Director, Jodi Vanderwiel said.
Right now, the site at 720 Euclid Ave. is available for development. It’s situated near CVS just a block west of Heinen’s on East 9th Street.
The proposed 23-story building would be a mixed-use high-rise with retail and 313 apartments. Over 50 percent will be studio or nano units.
“Given the price for rental is much lower than what we currently have in Cleveland is we don’t have a lot of studio or nano units in the city, so what it’s doing is units are getting smaller and amenities are getting larger,” said Vanderwiel.
A large two-story lobby space, a pool on the roof, and doggie daycare are also part of the plan.
“It really is the future if we want to retain young talent and our urban core that we need to provide a product in which they can thrive and really build that sense of community,” said Vanderwiel.
Vanderwiel says the outside of the building is just as important. She said, “We really want to begin to occupy that street scape and have that interaction from exterior to interior.”
With some hesitation, the plan did get conceptual approval Thursday morning. The next step is approval from the City Planning Commission who will meet Friday morning.
