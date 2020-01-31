Mold found in patient’s hospital room at Cleveland Clinic Hillcrest Hospital

MAYFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Disturbing images appear to show mold growing in the shower of a hospital room at Cleveland Clinic Hillcrest Hospital.
A patient’s family member shared them with 19 News.
“I saw horrific and spreading black mold the second I walked in that bathroom,” she said. “Through the sides, coming through the crevices, and it looks like climbing up the corner of the facility.”
The woman, who asked us to keep her identity anonymous, said she told a nurse about the issue and that some light cleaning was performed.
“I’ve always known Cleveland Clinic to have the best facilities,” she said. “So I was quite shocked to see that.”
19 News reached out to Cleveland Clinic and shared the pictures with a company spokesperson.
They released the following statement:
The patient has since moved to a short stay rehabilitation center out of the Cleveland Clinic system. The woman who took the pictures said she hopes this never happens again.
“This is a place where people are fragile. Their health is of utmost concern.”
