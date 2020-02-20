Fortune 500 Company, Sherwin Williams, to move it’s world headquarters, but it’s staying in downtown Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -"What we’re looking at in the study is to see what is the demand to accommodate an additional 35-hundred people in one spot that would not probably park there."
Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson. He and his team at city hall have been working for years to keep the 154 year Fortune 500 Company, Sherwin Williams, in Cleveland. Keeping it and it’s nearly 4-thousand jobs has been a challenge.
It could move anywhere it wants too. But Cleveland has prevailed, at least for now. One causality, about a thousand public parking spaces in three lots in the N.W. corner of Public Square. In the mayor’s red room details unveiled today about incentive packages to entice Sherwin-Williams to stay downtown..
Its new world headquarters will move from Prospect Rd. to a location between Superior and St. Clair Avenues, still downtown.
“We’re happy that we’ve reached an agreement with them.”
Mayor Frank Jackson announced great news for Cleveland. The 35-hundred jobs at Sherwin Williams are staying downtown.
“It’s over 300 million dollars that we estimate the construction will be.”
City council has to pass legislation on three incentives to seal the deal on the 1-million square-foot headquarters. Cleveland’s Economic Development Director David Ebersole.
“The first will authorize a 30-year non-school tiff.”
That means CMSD will not lose money due to tax abatement. In fact, it will gain about 4-million dollars a year when the 300-million dollar project is completed. Again, Ebersole.
“We’re submitting a construction grant in support of the project. The city’s portion of that grant will be 13.5 million.”
Those funds will be a construction grant tied to keeping Sherwin Williams jobs in Cleveland.
“And then we’re submitting a job creation incentive grant. That term will be 15-years. It will be in an amount equal too 50-percent of the new payroll.”
The bottom line is the Sherwin Williams headquarters is staying in town although it’s moving from Prospect Rd to its new location, replacing about a thousand parking spaces. Mayor Jackson is solving, in this case, a longstanding concern downtown.
“I know there has always been a conversation when I was in council about surface parking lots downtown and were they the highest and best use.”
The paint giant, founded by Henry Sherwin and Edward Williams, will also build a 500-thousand square foot R & D facility in Brecksville off I-77 at Miller and Brecksville Roads.
“The major job increase was in the research and development side.”
Between 250-300 jobs will be created at the Brecksville facility. The completion date for the 600-million dollar investment in 2023.
