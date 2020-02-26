Glassdoor reveals Cleveland ranks 5th among the 25 best cities for jobs in 2020

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Glassdoor revealed Wednesday Cleveland is ranked fifth among the 25 best cities for jobs in 2020. The determining factor in ranking these cities is (1) Hiring opportunity; (2) Cost of living and; (3) Job satisfaction.
Glassdoor also revealed Cleveland ranks 22 for hiring opportunity, based on the ratio of current job openings to the population.
The city also ranks third for the cost of living, which is based on the ratio of median salary to median home value, Glassdoor said.
Glassdoor said Cleveland ranks 22 with a 3.4 job satisfaction rating, based on the company reviews shared on Glassdoor by local employees.
As of January 22, 2020, Cleveland has 37,073 job openings, Glassdoor said.
Here are the top five best cities for jobs, according to Glassdoor: (1) Raleigh, NC; (2) Pittsburgh, PA; (3) Indianapolis, IN; (4) Memphis, TN; (5) Cleveland.
Here are the complete results.
